R. Ram/J. Salisbury vs F. López/M. Cressy | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 3 | 28.05.2022 | Court 13
Not started
R. Ram
J. Salisbury
F. López
M. Cressy
28/05
Players Overview
RajeevRam
United States
- Age38
- Height1.93m
- Weight84kg
JoeSalisbury
Great Britain
- Age30
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
FelicianoLópez
Spain
- Age40
- Height1.85m
- Weight73kg
MaximeCressy
United States
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Ram
J. Salisbury
F. López
M. Cressy
