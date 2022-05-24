R. Ram/J. Salisbury vs S. Kwon/M. Giron | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
R. Ram
J. Salisbury
S. Kwon
M. Giron
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury - Marcos Giron / Kwon Soonwoo
Players Overview
RajeevRam
United States
- Age38
- Height1.93m
- Weight84kg
JoeSalisbury
Great Britain
- Age30
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
MarcosGiron
United States
- Age28
- Height1.8m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Ram
J. Salisbury
S. Kwon
M. Giron