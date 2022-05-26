R. Ram/J. Salisbury vs M. Kecmanovic/N. Monroe | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 2 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
from 23:00
Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury - Nicholas Monroe / Miomir Kecmanovic

Players Overview

Rajeev-Ram-headshot
RajeevRam
United States
United States
  • Age38
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight84kg
Joe-Salisbury-headshot
JoeSalisbury
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • Age30
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Nicholas-Monroe-headshot
NicholasMonroe
United States
United States
  • Age40
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Ram

J. Salisbury

M. Kecmanovic

N. Monroe

