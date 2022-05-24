R. Gasquet/J. Tsonga vs H. Rune/F. Cabral | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
R. Gasquet
J. Tsonga
H. Rune
F. Cabral
from 23:00
Richard Gasquet / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Holger Rune / Francisco Cabral
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- Age35
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Jo-WilfriedTsonga
France
- Age37
- Height1.88m
- Weight91kg
HolgerRune
Denmark
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
No match played yet