R. Gasquet/J. Tsonga vs H. Rune/F. Cabral | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
J. Tsonga
J. Tsonga
H. Rune
H. Rune
F. Cabral
F. Cabral
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Richard Gasquet / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Holger Rune / Francisco Cabral

Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • Age35
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Jo-Wilfried-Tsonga-headshot
Jo-WilfriedTsonga
France
France
  • Age37
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight91kg
Holger-Rune-headshot
HolgerRune
Denmark
Denmark
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Francisco-Cabral-headshot
FranciscoCabral
Portugal
Portugal
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Gasquet

J. Tsonga

H. Rune

F. Cabral

No match played yet

Related matches

Men's Doubles / Round 1

B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
T. Griekspoor
T. Griekspoor
6
1
W. Koolhof
W. Koolhof
N. Skupski
N. Skupski
4
1
P. Oswald
P. Oswald
H. Hach
H. Hach
61
M. Arévalo
M. Arévalo
J. Rojer
J. Rojer
61
S. González
S. González
A. Molteni
A. Molteni
2
1
R. Matos
R. Matos
D. Vega
D. Vega
6
2
B. McLachlan
B. McLachlan
A. Göransson
A. Göransson
2
3
M. Pavic
M. Pavic
N. Mektic
N. Mektic
6
3
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Richard Gasquet - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Holger Rune - Francisco Cabral

Roland-Garros men's doubles - 24 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men's doubles Tennis match between Richard Gasquet - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Holger Rune - Francisco Cabral live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men's doubles results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.