B. van de Zandschulp/T. Griekspoor vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski | Roland-Garros
Men's Doubles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court 8
Not started
24/05
Tallon Griekspoor / Botic van de Zandschulp - Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Tallon-Griekspoor-headshot
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • Age25
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Wesley-Koolhof-headshot
WesleyKoolhof
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Neal-Skupski-headshot
NealSkupski
England
England
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

Related matches

Men's Doubles / Round 1

R. Jebavý
R. Jebavý
M. Sabanov
M. Sabanov
F. López
F. López
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
24/05
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
M. Melo
M. Melo
M. González
M. González
24/05
A. Bublik
A. Bublik
T. Kokkinakis
T. Kokkinakis
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
N. Lammons
N. Lammons
24/05
A. Krajicek
A. Krajicek
I. Dodig
I. Dodig
J. Peers
J. Peers
F. Polášek
F. Polášek
24/05
