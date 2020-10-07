Stefanos Tsitsipas was in sublime form as he cruised past Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open.

Rublev, the 13th seed, was expected to pose a stiff test for the Greek, but it did not turn out that way as he powered past his opponent in ruthless fashion.

The Russian could not make a serious impression at any stage as Tsitsipas set up a potential semi-final clash with world number one Novak Djokovic.

The fifth seed played with supreme confidence from the back of the court and was never seriously challenged for his place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, the top seed, will take on US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Amusingly, both players were handed time violations before the match even got underway in Paris for taking too long to begin the opening game.

But Tsitsipas wasted no time at all in sealing victory in five minutes short of two hours in what was another comprehensive victory at Roland Garros.

