Britain's Dan Evans was defeated in a tense five-setter by Kei Nishikori on day one of the 2020 French Open in very tough conditions at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old won the first set in emphatic fashion, but struggled for consistency in the cold weather in Paris and ultimately came up short.

Evans, playing only his fifth match of the year after elbow surgery, and a positive Covid-19 test which ruled him out of the US Open, won 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4.

The British 32nd seed looked set for his first ever French Open win as he cruised through the opening set, but Nishikori responded in very impressive fashion.

Nishikori led 5-2 in the third set only to have to settle for a tie-breaker, which he won, but again lapsed as Evans hit back to take the match into a deciding set.

A tense match saw Nishikori, who has three-times been a French Open quarter-finalist, seize control to lead 3-0 but again Evans reeled off the next three games only to falter again and again.

Nishikori produced a couple of inspired points to break the Evans serve at 4-5 and seal the victory, which represents another big blow for the Brit at a Grand Slam.

The world number 35 will next take on Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the second round.

