Dominic Thiem had no trouble beating Marin Cilic in straight sets in their opening-round clash at the 2020 French Open.

The third seed, who arrived at Roland Garros having finally broken his Grand Slam duck with his triumph at the US Open, impressed the sparse crowd on Philippe Chatrier with a fine performance.

Thiem was rarely troubled as he cruised past the Croat in just over two hours and secure his place in the third round in very tricky, cool conditions in Paris.

A few nerves crept in as the Austrian served for the match, but Cilic was unable to capitalise and break back as the world number three sealed his progression.

Cilic looked to be a tough opening opponent for Thiem on paper, but the champion at Flushing Meadows excelled back on the red dirt.

