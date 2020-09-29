Novak Djokovic made a winning start at the 2020 French Open, but he has now also given his views on his recent controversial US Open disqualification.

The world number one did not need long to storm past Mikael Ymer of Sweden in straight sets, 6-0 6-2 6-3, to reach the second round at the 2020 French Open.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 - LIVE updates from Roland Garros 13 MINUTES AGO

But given how fresh his disqualification at Flushing Meadows still is, Djokovic was asked how he viewed that situation now and how he managed to bounce back mentally ahead of Roland Garros.

"I’ve said what I think about this whole incident. It was obviously my mistake, I should not have done that, but it happened," Djokovic told Eurosport.

I paid the big consequence and was disqualified from the tournament. But it was a bit of a shock for me and my team for about a week.

"I came back home, spent quality time with the family, then started training on clay.

"I think it was very good and positive that I had Rome so soon after that happened in New York, so I could reset my mind. Everything went well in Rome."

Highlights: Djokovic races to victory over Ymer at French Open

While rival Rafael Nadal has spoken of his disdain for the balls and cool conditions at the rescheduled autumnal event, the top seed has appeared very happy to be back on court following the controversy at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic said: "We all know conditions are very different from what we’re used to. Obviously it’s very cold, rainy, heavy conditions here in Paris, but it’s quite suitable to my style of game – I can’t complain.

"I was practising really well, I was ready to go out and start out from the blocks really well, which I have. Winning the first set 6-0 allowed me to swing freely through the ball in the second and third, which was more of a battle, but I finished in a great fashion."

'Oh yes!' - Ymer nails incredible tweener against Djokovic

Djokovic will next take on Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the second round, while looking much further ahead, Nadal has the misfortune of having US Open champion Dominic Thiem on his half of the draw.

Roland-Garros men Djokovic cruises through in pursuit of second French Open title 4 HOURS AGO