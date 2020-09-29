World number one Novak Djokovic was in sublime form as he stormed past Mikael Ymer of Sweden in straight sets to reach the second round of the 2020 French Open.

The Serb could not have started the match in a more convincing fashion as he bagelled his 22-year-old opponent in front of a sparse crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Despite being thoroughly outclassed, Ymer did produce the moment of the match as he came up with a spectacular tweener passing shot which left Djokovic applauding.

The 33-year-old was able to laugh off Ymer's touch of brilliance, and he only proceeded to lose five games in the entire match as he dominated throughout from the back of the court.

After just one hour and 38 minutes, Djokovic was able to close out victory and ensure his comfortable progression through to the second round.

“It was a great performance, the best possible start," Djokovic told Eurosport. "He made an amazing tweener. This is the first time I’ve played him, he’s a young player, one of the best Next-Gen players, we’re going to see a lot of him in the future I’m sure. Nerves kicked in, he made some double faults, it’s expected that he’s stressed, but he’s got a really good game. He’s a really nice guy."

Djokovic has not triumphed at Roland Garros since his solitary title in Paris back in 2016 and he is determined to respond with glory after his shock disqualification at the US Open.

“I’ve said what I think about this whole incident. It was obviously my mistake, I should not have done that but it happened," Djokovic added.

I paid the big consequence and was disqualified from the tournament. But it was a bit of a shock for me and my team for about a week. I came back home, spent quality time with the family, then started training on clay. I think it was very good and positive that I had Rome so soon after that happened in New York, so I could reset my mind. Everything went well in Rome.

While rival Rafael Nadal has spoken of his disdain for the balls and cool conditions at the rescheduled autumnal event, the top seed has appeared very happy to be back on court following the controversy at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic said: "We all know conditions are very different from what we’re used to. Obviously it’s very cold, rainy, heavy conditions here in Paris, but it’s quite suitable to my style of game – I can’t complain.

“I was practising really well, I was ready to go out and start out from the blocks really well, which I have. Winning the first set 6-0 allowed me to swing freely through the ball in the second and third, which was more of a battle, but I finished in a great fashion.”

Djokovic will next take on Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the second round, while looking much further ahead, Nadal has the misfortune of having US Open champion Dominic Thiem on his half of the draw.

