Novak Djokovic sent a kiss to a fan wearing a Roger Federer cap after a big point during his win over Mikael Ymer in the first round of the 2020 French Open.

The world number one did not need long to storm past Mikael Ymer of Sweden in straight sets, 6-0 6-2 6-3, to reach the second round in Paris.

But there was an interesting moment at a crucial spell in the third set when he appeared to get riled by a fan wearing a Federer baseball cap in the stands at Roland Garros.

Djokovic glared at the fan in question for several seconds before he faked a kiss in his direction.

The Serb seemed to use the incident as motivation as he broke Ymer's serve and proceeded to win the set and the match, with Eurosport commentator Simon Reed saying: "The lion has awoken from his slumber."

After the match, Djokovic was quoted as saying:

That's my childhood friend. I sent him a kiss after I won the game. It was very nice to see him.

The top seed will next take on Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in the second round, while looking much further ahead, Rafael Nadal has the misfortune of having US Open champion Dominic Thiem on his half of the draw.

