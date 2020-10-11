Mats Wilander and Tim Henman have given their reactions to Rafael Nadal beating Novak Djokovic to clinch his 13th title at Roland Garros and 20th Grand Slam.

The Eurosport experts enjoyed predicting who they think will end up as the greatest men's tennis player of all time after Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Wilander believes that Nadal has "the best chance" of going down as the greatest on the men's side of the sport, but Henman does not quite agree.

"With Novak Djokovic being three behind now, of course there is a good chance for him," Wilander said in the Eurosport studio.

"We have our doubts about Roger Federer, of course, if he can still win another one because he is a genius.

Rafa Nadal probably has the best chance to go down as the greatest male tennis player of all time.

"I think with Rafa winning here - I know he doesn't talk about it - it probably now at least gives him another few years of energy to keep going."

Henman saw it slightly differently, though, predicting that world number one Djokovic still has the best chance of topping the all-time list eventually.

"It is going to be interesting to watch," Henman said.

If I had to pick one I would go for Djokovic. I just look at his game, but also the physicality as his body seems to be in good shape.

"I think Rafa's body has been a bit more beaten up over the years with the problems with his knees that he has had.

"To draw level on 20 [Grand Slams] is just beyond even his wildest dreams."

Wilander: 'I'm surprised Nadal played that well'

It was a quite breathtaking triumph for Nadal: not only in equalling Federer’s tally and extending his unbelievable run at Roland Garros, but in putting his greatest current rival away in devastatingly convincing fashion.

