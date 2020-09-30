Rafael Nadal wasted no time in securing his place in the third round of the 2020 French Open with a blistering straight sets win over Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard was in sublime form as he bookended a bagel with two other convincing sets and ended up losing just four games in the entire one-sided match.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 - LIVE updates as Serena withdraws, Azarenka out, Nadal through AN HOUR AGO

McDonald never looked about to compete with the world number two from the back of the court, and Nadal was able to close out the win after just one hour and 40 minutes.

There was a moment of comedy as McDonald attempted to catch the number two seed out with a cheeky underarm serve, but he was left to immediately regret it.

Warning: NEVER try an underarm serve against Nadal

More to follow...

Roland-Garros men 'Aggressive Nadal serves warning to Djokovic and Thiem' - Wilander YESTERDAY AT 18:51