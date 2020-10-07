Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev looked surprised and a bit taken aback as they were hit with time violations before their French Open quarter-final even got going.

In a very unusual incident, the umpire lost patience with both players just minutes after they had come on court as they were handed warnings over their punctuality at Roland Garros.

Tsitsipas and Rublev each apparently took too long in getting to the court for the start of the opening service game of the match in a bizarre moment.

The Greek fifth seed was the first to serve in the match, but before he had even raised a racket, both men had time violations against their names.

While it was an amusing moment for fans watching the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier, it will be in the back of both players' minds during the match.

The winner of the match will take on either world number one Novak Djokovic or US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta in the semi-finals in Paris.

