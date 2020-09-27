Andy Murray's 2020 French Open campaign was brought to a very quick and abrupt end by Stanislas Wawrinka, who won through in straight sets very easily in Paris.

Murray was simply unable to compete with the Swiss star in a very underwhelming and disappointing match on Philippe Chatrier as the two Grand Slam winners produced a one-sided match.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 - LIVE updates from Roland Garros 8 HOURS AGO

For the Brit it was a sluggish display in wretched conditions at Roland Garros, and he lost in one hour and 37 minutes.

Murray never looked like challenging his opponent on the red dirt, which had become sodden through a brutal opening day of rain and cold conditions.

Things did not go well for the 33-year-old from the outset and he was given a time violation for not even leaving his chair fast enough for the opening game.

Watch Murray get warning for time violation BEFORE match even starts

From there, it was one-way traffic as Murray mustered just a single game from the opening set.

Wawrinka won with consummate ease as he lost just five further games in the final two sets, and the 16th seed was never truly troubled.

Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during his Men's Singles first round match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during day one of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros Image credit: Getty Images

The Swiss will next take on Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the second round in Paris.

It was not a good day for British tennis as Dan Evans was defeated in a tense five-setter by Kei Nishikori before having a pop at the balls used at Roland Garros.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 order of play and schedule - Andy Murray back in action against Stan Wawrinka 10 HOURS AGO