Dan Evans has spoken of his disdain for the balls being used at the 2020 French Open after his five-set defeat to Kei Nishikori at Roland Garros.

Nishikori, playing only his fifth match of the year after elbow surgery, and a positive Covid-19 test which ruled him out of the US Open, won 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4.

The British 32nd seed looked set for his first ever French Open win as he cruised through the opening set, but Nishikori responded in very impressive fashion. After the match, Evans had some choice words about the balls used at Roland Garros, particularly given the brutal weather conditions in Paris.

"Some of those [balls] we were using you wouldn't give to a dog to chew," Evans said after the match.

"I mean, listen, it is what it is. It's brutal. It's so cold.

"Maybe they got it a bit wrong with the balls... the balls are a bit heavy I think."

Nishikori produced a couple of inspired points to break the Evans serve at 4-5 and seal the victory, which represents another big blow for the Brit at a Grand Slam.

The world number 35 Nishikori will next take on Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the second round.

