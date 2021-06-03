Top seed Novak Djokovic was in sublime form as he powered past Pablo Cuevas in straight sets to reach the third round of the 2021 French Open.

The Serb needed just two hours and six minutes to win through and produced some stunning tennis in ensuring that Cuevas could not challenge.

The world number one was in total control in Paris as he secured his place in the next round at Roland Garros in fine fashion.

Djokovic, looking to follow his Australian Open triumph with what would be an even more impressive Grand Slam title on Rafael Nadal's favourite red clay, never gave the Uruguayan much of a chance on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

But being on the second court at Roland Garros did not seem to bother the Serb as he unleashed numerous brilliant winners with his usual mix of fine defensive play.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw in what is an intriguing prospect.

The draw looks particularly exciting for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev with the trio not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

