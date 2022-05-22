F. Krajinovic vs R. Opelka | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
F. Krajinovic
R. Opelka (17)
from 23:00
Filip Krajinovic - Reilly Opelka

Players Overview

Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking56
  • ATP points965
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Reilly-Opelka-headshot
ReillyOpelka
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points2090
  • Age24
  • Height2.11m
  • Weight100kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

F. Krajinovic

R. Opelka

LIVE MATCH: Filip Krajinovic vs Reilly Opelka

Roland-Garros men - 22 May 2022

