F. Krajinovic vs R. Opelka | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
F. Krajinovic
R. Opelka (17)
from 23:00
Filip Krajinovic - Reilly Opelka
Players Overview
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points965
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
ReillyOpelka
United States
- ATP ranking18
- ATP points2090
- Age24
- Height2.11m
- Weight100kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
F. Krajinovic
R. Opelka