A. Ramos vs C. Alcaraz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Ramos
C. Alcaraz (6)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Albert Ramos - Carlos Alcaraz
Players Overview
AlbertRamos
Spain
- ATP ranking44
- ATP points1058
- Age34
- Height1.88m
- Weight80kg
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4648
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Ramos
C. Alcaraz
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad