A. Molcan vs F. Coria | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Molcan
F. Coria
from 23:00
Alex Molcan - Federico Coria
Players Overview
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking47
- ATP points1029
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
FedericoCoria
Argentina
- ATP ranking59
- ATP points937
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Molcan
F. Coria
