A. Molcan vs F. Coria | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Molcan
F. Coria
from 23:00
Alex Molcan - Federico Coria

Players Overview

Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points1029
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg
Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking59
  • ATP points937
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AlexMolcan
FedericoCoria
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Molcan

F. Coria

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Bedene
6
6
1
C. O'Connell (WC)
2
4
2
G. Dimitrov (18)
6
6
4
M. Giron
1
1
1
B. Coric
3
5
C. Taberner
6
2
D. Altmaier
1
3
1
J. Munar
6
6
0
LIVE MATCH: Alex Molcan vs Federico Coria

Roland-Garros men - 22 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between Alex Molcan and Federico Coria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 22 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

