A. Zverev vs C. Alcaraz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 30.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Zverev (3)
A. Zverev (3)
C. Alcaraz (6)
C. Alcaraz (6)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Alexander Zverev - Carlos Alcaraz

Players Overview

Alexander-Zverev-headshot
AlexanderZverev
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points7075
  • Age25
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points4648
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Zverev

C. Alcaraz

Related matches

Men's Singles / Quarter-final

N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
R. Nadal (5)
R. Nadal (5)
from 23:00
31/05
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Roland-Garros men

Zverev into fourth round after topsy-turvy win over Nakashima

27/05/2022 at 20:48

LIVE MATCH: Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Roland-Garros men - 30 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.