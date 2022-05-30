A. Zverev vs C. Alcaraz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 30.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
A. Zverev (3)
C. Alcaraz (6)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlexanderZverev
Germany
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points7075
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4648
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Zverev
C. Alcaraz
