B. van de Zandschulp vs F. Fognini | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (26)
F. Fognini
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Botic van de Zandschulp - Fabio Fognini
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking29
- ATP points1344
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
FabioFognini
Italy
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points976
- Age35
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
B. van de Zandschulp
F. Fognini
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad