C. Norrie vs K. Khachanov | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Norrie (10)
K. Khachanov (21)
from 23:00
Cameron Norrie - Karen Khachanov
Players Overview
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking11
- ATP points3455
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1620
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
C. Norrie
K. Khachanov
