C. Norrie vs K. Khachanov | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Norrie (10)
C. Norrie (10)
K. Khachanov (21)
K. Khachanov (21)
from 23:00
Cameron Norrie - Karen Khachanov

Players Overview

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3455
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1620
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

C. Norrie

K. Khachanov

