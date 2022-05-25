C. Ruud vs E. Ruusuvuori | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Ruud (8)
E. Ruusuvuori
from 23:00
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3940
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points920
- Age23
- Height1.88m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
C. Ruud
E. Ruusuvuori
