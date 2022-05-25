C. Ruud vs E. Ruusuvuori | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Ruud (8)
C. Ruud (8)
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 23:00
Casper Ruud - Emil Ruusuvuori

Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3940
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points920
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

C. Ruud

E. Ruusuvuori

