C. Ruud vs L. Sonego | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 27.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
C. Ruud (8)
L. Sonego (32)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Casper Ruud - Lorenzo Sonego
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3940
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1190
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
C. Ruud
L. Sonego
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad