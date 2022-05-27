D. Goffin vs H. Hurkacz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 27.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
H. Hurkacz (12)
H. Hurkacz (12)
from 23:00
David Goffin - Hubert Hurkacz

Players Overview

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points1023
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Poland
Poland
  • ATP ranking13
  • ATP points3095
  • Age25
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Poland
Poland
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Goffin

H. Hurkacz

