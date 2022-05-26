F. Auger-Aliassime vs F. Krajinovic | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
F. Auger-Aliassime (9)
F. Auger-Aliassime (9)
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Félix Auger-Aliassime - Filip Krajinovic

Players Overview

Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking9
  • ATP points3820
  • Age21
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking55
  • ATP points965
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Félix-Auger-Aliassime-headshot
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
Canada
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
2

Wins

4 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

F. Auger-Aliassime

F. Krajinovic

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 3

N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
A. Bedene
A. Bedene
from 23:00
G. Dimitrov (18)
G. Dimitrov (18)
D. Schwartzman (15)
D. Schwartzman (15)
from 23:00
B. van de Zandschulp (26)
B. van de Zandschulp (26)
R. Nadal (5)
R. Nadal (5)
from 23:00
A. Zverev (3)
A. Zverev (3)
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Félix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic

Roland-Garros men - 26 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between Félix Auger-Aliassime and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.