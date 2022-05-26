F. Auger-Aliassime vs F. Krajinovic | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 26.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
F. Auger-Aliassime (9)
F. Krajinovic
from 23:00
Félix Auger-Aliassime - Filip Krajinovic
Players Overview
FélixAuger-Aliassime
Canada
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points3820
- Age21
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking55
- ATP points965
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
4 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
F. Auger-Aliassime
F. Krajinovic
