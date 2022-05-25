F. Tiafoe vs D. Goffin | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
F. Tiafoe (24)
D. Goffin
from 23:00
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1599
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
DavidGoffin
Belgium
- ATP ranking48
- ATP points1023
- Age31
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
4 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
F. Tiafoe
D. Goffin
