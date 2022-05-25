F. Tiafoe vs D. Goffin | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
F. Tiafoe (24)
F. Tiafoe (24)
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
from 23:00
Frances Tiafoe - David Goffin

Players Overview

Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1599
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points1023
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
1

Wins

4 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

F. Tiafoe

D. Goffin

LIVE MATCH: Frances Tiafoe vs David Goffin

Roland-Garros men - 25 May 2022

