G. Simon vs S. Johnson | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
G. Simon (WC)
S. Johnson
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Gilles Simon - Steve Johnson
Players Overview
GillesSimon
France
- ATP ranking158
- ATP points391
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking92
- ATP points689
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
G. Simon
S. Johnson
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad