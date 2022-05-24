G. Dimitrov vs B. Coric | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 24.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
G. Dimitrov (18)
B. Coric
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Grigor Dimitrov - Borna Coric
Players Overview
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
- ATP ranking21
- ATP points1740
- Age31
- Height1.91m
- Weight80kg
BornaCoric
Croatia
- ATP ranking279
- ATP points183
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
G. Dimitrov
B. Coric
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad