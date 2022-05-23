J. Veselý vs S. Johnson | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Veselý
S. Johnson
from 23:00
Jirí Veselý - Steve Johnson
Players Overview
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking73
- ATP points847
- Age28
- Height1.98m
- Weight92kg
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking92
- ATP points689
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Veselý
S. Johnson
