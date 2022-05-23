J. Sousa vs C. Tseng | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Sousa
C. Tseng (Q)
from 23:00
João Sousa - Tseng Chun Hsin
Players Overview
JoãoSousa
Portugal
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points906
- Age33
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
- ATP ranking109
- ATP points565
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Sousa
C. Tseng
