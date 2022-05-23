J. Sousa vs C. Tseng | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
J. Sousa
J. Sousa
C. Tseng (Q)
C. Tseng (Q)
from 23:00
João Sousa - Tseng Chun Hsin

Players Overview

João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points906
  • Age33
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Chun Hsin-Tseng-headshot
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
  • ATP ranking109
  • ATP points565
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
Chun Hsin-Tseng-headshot
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Sousa

C. Tseng

LIVE MATCH: João Sousa vs Tseng Chun Hsin

Roland-Garros men - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between João Sousa and Tseng Chun Hsin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

