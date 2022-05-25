L. Djere vs D. Medvedev | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
L. Djere
D. Medvedev (2)
from 23:00
Laslo Djere - Daniil Medvedev
Players Overview
LasloDjere
Serbia
- ATP ranking56
- ATP points956
- Age26
- Height1.85m
- Weight80kg
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
- ATP ranking2
- ATP points7980
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
L. Djere
D. Medvedev
