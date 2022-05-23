L. Musetti vs S. Tsitsipas | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
L. Musetti
S. Tsitsipas (4)
from 23:00
Lorenzo Musetti - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Players Overview
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking66
- ATP points867
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5965
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
L. Musetti
S. Tsitsipas
