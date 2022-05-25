M. Cecchinato vs H. Hurkacz | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
M. Cecchinato
H. Hurkacz (12)
from 23:00
Marco Cecchinato - Hubert Hurkacz
Players Overview
MarcoCecchinato
Italy
- ATP ranking132
- ATP points475
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points3095
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Cecchinato
H. Hurkacz
