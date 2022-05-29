M. Cilic vs D. Medvedev | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 29.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
M. Cilic (20)
D. Medvedev (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Marin Cilic - Daniil Medvedev
Players Overview
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1695
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
- ATP ranking2
- ATP points7980
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
M. Cilic
D. Medvedev
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad