M. Kecmanovic vs A. Bublik | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
from 23:00
Miomir Kecmanovic - Alexander Bublik

Players Overview

  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1316
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1083
  • Age24
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Kecmanovic

A. Bublik

LIVE MATCH: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Alexander Bublik

Roland-Garros men - 25 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 25 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.