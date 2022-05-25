M. Kecmanovic vs A. Bublik | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 25.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
M. Kecmanovic (28)
A. Bublik
from 23:00
Miomir Kecmanovic - Alexander Bublik
Players Overview
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1316
- Age22
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1083
- Age24
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Kecmanovic
A. Bublik
