N. Djokovic vs Y. Nishioka | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
from 23:00
Novak Djokovic - Yoshihito Nishioka

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking1
  • ATP points8660
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points691
  • Age26
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
Japan
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0

