N. Djokovic vs Y. Nishioka | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 22.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
N. Djokovic (1)
Y. Nishioka
from 23:00
Novak Djokovic - Yoshihito Nishioka
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking1
- ATP points8660
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points691
- Age26
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
Statistics
0
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
0
Winners
0
0
Unforced errors
0
0
Total points won
0
