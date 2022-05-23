P. Carreño vs G. Simon | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
P. Carreño (16)
G. Simon (WC)
from 23:00
Pablo Carreño - Gilles Simon

Players Overview

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points2135
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
  • ATP ranking158
  • ATP points391
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

P. Carreño

G. Simon

LIVE MATCH: Pablo Carreño vs Gilles Simon

Roland-Garros men - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

