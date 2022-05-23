P. Carreño vs G. Simon | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
P. Carreño (16)
G. Simon (WC)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Pablo Carreño - Gilles Simon
Players Overview
PabloCarreño
Spain
- ATP ranking18
- ATP points2135
- Age30
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
GillesSimon
France
- ATP ranking158
- ATP points391
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
P. Carreño
G. Simon
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad