P. Gojowczyk vs L. Sonego | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
L. Sonego (32)
from 23:00
Peter Gojowczyk - Lorenzo Sonego
Players Overview
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points672
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1190
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Gojowczyk
L. Sonego
