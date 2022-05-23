P. Gojowczyk vs L. Sonego | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Stade Roland Garros
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
P. Gojowczyk
L. Sonego (32)
L. Sonego (32)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Peter Gojowczyk - Lorenzo Sonego

Players Overview

Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points672
  • Age32
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1190
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
Germany
Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Gojowczyk

L. Sonego

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Giannessi (LL)
A. Giannessi (LL)
0
B. Gojo (Q)
B. Gojo (Q)
3
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
3
R. Opelka (17)
R. Opelka (17)
4
S. Rodríguez (Q)
S. Rodríguez (Q)
2
T. Fritz (13)
T. Fritz (13)
2
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
F. Coria
F. Coria
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Peter Gojowczyk vs Lorenzo Sonego

Roland-Garros men - 23 May 2022

Follow the Roland-Garros men Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Lorenzo Sonego live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 May 2022.

Find up to date Roland-Garros men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.