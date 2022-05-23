N. Basilashvili vs M. Cressy | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 23.05.2022 | Court 8
Not started
N. Basilashvili (22)
M. Cressy
23/05
Nikoloz Basilashvili - Maxime Cressy
Players Overview
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1653
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points914
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
N. Basilashvili
M. Cressy
