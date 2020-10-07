Sofia Kenin showed tremendous battling qualities to outdo Danielle Collins in three tough sets at the 2020 French Open.

The fourth seed, who triumphed at the Australian Open at the start of the year, continued her very impressive progress in Paris with a bagel in the final set.

Collins was far from outclassed, and looked to even have the ascendancy after she took the gruelling second set, but she could not match Kenin's intensity in the decider.

Kenin will next take on the seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals, and the 21-year-old will feel confident given the way she is playing.

Kvitova broke five times in total as she claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory in just 80 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On the other side of the women's draw, Iga Swiatek and qualifier Nadia Podoroska will meet with both players unseeded giant-killers in Paris.

