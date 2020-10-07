Sofia Kenin showed tremendous battling qualities to outdo Danielle Collins in three tough sets at the 2020 French Open.

The fourth seed, who triumphed at the Australian Open at the start of the year, continued her very impressive progress in Paris with a bagel in the final set.

Roland-Garros
Kvitova downs Siegemund to cruise into semi-finals
3 HOURS AGO

Collins was far from outclassed, and looked to even have the ascendancy after she took the gruelling second set, but she could not match Kenin's intensity in the decider.

Kenin will next take on the seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals, and the 21-year-old will feel confident given the way she is playing.

Kenin with gorgeous drop shot to frustrate Collins

Kvitova broke five times in total as she claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory in just 80 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On the other side of the women's draw, Iga Swiatek and qualifier Nadia Podoroska will meet with both players unseeded giant-killers in Paris.

Highlights: Kenin beats out Collins in deciding set

Roland-Garros
French Open 2020 order of play - Djokovic, Kvitova and Rublev v Tsitspas
19 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros
Kenin defies Paris crowd to beat Ferro and reach quarters
YESTERDAY AT 18:25