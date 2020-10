Elina Svitolina raced into the last eight at the French Open with a straight sets win over Caroline Garcia.

The Ukrainian, the highest ranked player left in the women’s draw, came through 6-1 6-3.

Tennis Svitolina battles past Rybakina to claim Strasbourg title 26/09/2020 AT 15:26

After top seed Simona Halep and fifth seed Kiki Bertens had bowed out on Sunday, the pressure was on Svitolina to avoid the same fate but she was rarely troubled on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

She will next face Nadia Podoroska or Barbora Krejcíkova.

More to follow.

US Open GB's Norrie reaches third round at Grand Slam for first time 03/09/2020 AT 05:15