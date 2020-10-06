Nadia Podoroska caused another huge upset at the 2020 French Open as she beat third seed Elina Svitolina to reach the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old from Rosario in Argentina was in sublime form as she stormed past her much more established opponent in rare sunshine in Paris.

Podoroska clinched victory in straight sets, 6-2 6-4, to win through to the last four in just one hour and 19 minutes.

It is the latest chapter in a remarkable story for the Argentine, who had to come through qualifying at Roland Garros and now finds herself in the semi-finals of just her second ever Grand Slam.

Podoroska unfurls gorgeous drop shot to frustrate Svitolina

Podoroska will now await the winner of Iga Swiatek's quarter-final against Martina Trevisan - two more unlikely candidates for the latter stages of the final Grand Slam of the season.

In beating Svitolina on Court Philippe Chatrier, she became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw.

If Trevisan comes through to win that match on Tuesday, a qualifier would be guaranteed to reach the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in the Open era.

Highlights: Qualifier Podoroska shocks Svitolina to reach semi-finals

"It's a little bit difficult for me to speak after the match, thank you everybody for your support, I'm very, very happy," Podoroska said on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"We did a very good job with my coaches during quarantine. That's why I'm here today."

The world number 131, in just her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, follows Belgium's Filip Dewulf in 1997, the only other qualifier since tennis turned professional in 1968 to reach the last four at Roland Garros.

