There was a baffled and angry reaction as Laura Siegemund was controversially given a time violation during her service motion in the 2020 French Open quarter-finals.

The German was serving at a very important moment in the second set on deuce when the umpire suddenly intervened mid-service motion to call a time violation.

Siegemund's reaction was one of shock and dismay and she proceeded to remonstrate with the official as Petra Kvitova, who won the match 6-3 6-3, watched on.

"I had my arm up!" the 32-year-old protested. "I was in the middle of my serve!"

The incident certainly irked the Eurosport commentary pairing of Chris Bradnam and Annabel Croft, who were shocked by the mid-serve intervention.

"I'm still fuming about that situation we've just seen," Croft said a few minutes after the time violation.

"I've never seen an umpire... either she had her eyes down on her stopwatch and wasn't noticing that the player was actually midway through her serve.

"She has had to stop her service motion, and now you are going to delay it even more because you have stopped her just before her serve.

"So what was the point of that? Her arm was already up and she was already putting the ball in the air.

I've never seen that before. I really hope that this umpire has a look at that, actually maybe even makes a statement because I think she totally got that wrong.

Bradnam added: "I think that was absolutely absurd and completely unnecessary."

Kvitova broke five times in total as she claimed a comfortable victory in just 80 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

