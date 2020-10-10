Iga Swiatek is going to win many more Grand Slams after her brilliant triumph at the 2020 French Open, according to Mats Wilander and Tim Henman.

Swiatek became the first Pole to win a Grand Slam singles title as she beat Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in quite brilliant fashion to clinch the trophy in style.

The 19-year-old put in a breathtaking performance as she downed the American in a convincing victory to take the spoils at Roland Garros, and become the latest teenage champion in Paris.

Wilander and Henman both spoke glowingly of the Pole's talent and potential in the Eurosport studio and speculated on what she could achieve.

'Swiatek is going to win so many more Slams' - Wilander

"I think she can play such a good match because she can come to the net, she is comfortable at the net, she can hit the odd drop shot here and there so she knows she has Plan B and Plan C," Wilander said.

Iga looked so relieved and also calm - she is going to win so many more [Slams]. You can see that in her demeanour throughout the whole finals.

Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses and celebrates with the Suzanne Lenglen trophy during the podium ceremony after winning the women's singles final tennis match against Sofia Kenin of the US, at the Philippe Chatrier court, on Day 14 of Roland Garros 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

"You have to go back to someone like Serena Williams, who likes to hit the ball hard, but she can keep the ball in play and she can defend as well. Swiatek can do that as well – she plays within herself yet can play very aggressively.

"We know she is a great clay-court player with the style of game she has. The next question is how, on the faster courts and the grass courts, does her top spin work?

"What can the other women do to her, can they take time away from Swiatek? It doesn’t look like it at the moment."

Henman added: "We’ve been waiting for Iga to unravel, but the way she came out, she got off to an unbelievable start.

She never let up, and there was this amazing self-belief that she was going to get the title.

