Poor Sara Errani had a total nightmare on her serve as she received two time violations and only landed one overarm serve in an entire game at the French Open.

With her confidence totally sapped away, the Italian struggled through a disastrous service game in which she was broken to love.

Kiki Bertens, her fifth-seeded opponent, only had to stand and watch the sad game unfold as the 33-year-old resorted to two underarm deliveries and received two warnings for taking too long.

Watch how the disastrous service game for Errani played out...

Errani has serving disaster in nightmare game

How the brutal game unfolded:

- First serve missed baseline, followed by two aborted ball tosses and a subsequent warning for taking too long.

- Three ball tosses aborted, followed by an underarm serve, after which she lost the point.

- Serve in at last, but a subsequent missed forehand.

- Two aborted ball tosses, followed by a second warning for taking too long. Missed first serve, then an underarm serve, after which she lost the point.

Reaction

