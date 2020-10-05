Seventh seed Petra Kvitova made short work of Shuai Zhang as she hammered the 31-year-old in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2020 French Open.

Kvitova, now one of the favourites for the tournament following the glut of upsets over the weekend, got off to the perfect start when she raced into a double break lead, eventually winning the first set 6-2.

The Czech broke in the first game of the second set as well but Zhang dug in, breaking back after she was broken a second time to get back to 5-3.

Zhang held serve to put the pressure back on Kvitova, who was starting to stutter a bit, but she closed the match out impeccably after a nervous final wait on the line judge on the deciding point.

It is the first time since 2012 Kvitova has reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros.

She will face either Laura Siegemund or Paula Badosa Gibert in the quarters.

More to follow...

