Serena Williams roared back after a sluggish start to win her French Open first-round match against Kristie Ahn in straight sets.

The American struggled with plenty of unforced errors in the opening set, but after that was able to find a good rhythm from the back of the court and progress.

Seeded number six for Roland Garros, Williams had to battle through the opening set tie-break 7-2 before she settled in and bageled Ahn in convincing fashion in the second.

Williams found herself trailing twice in the opening set, but playing against an opponent she beat at the same stage at the US Open less than a month ago, she found her groove.

The 39-year-old raced through the second set without losing a single game to wrap up victory in one hour and 41 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Williams will next take on Tsvetana Pironkova after the Bulgarian beat Andrea Petkovic in their first-round match.

Roland Garros represents the final opportunity this season for Williams to finally clinch a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

