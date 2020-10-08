There was a very strange and unusual situation during Petra Kvitova's French Open 2020 semi-final against Sofia Kenin as the Czech celebrated a point too early.

In a bizarre point, the seventh seed turned away to celebrate and clench her fist before quickly realising that Kenin had got the ball back in play.

It was an amusing moment, and fortunately for Kvitova one which did not leave her red-faced as she still regained her poise to win the point.

You can watch the point as it played out with the below video:

"She was lucky, Kvitova!" said Eurosport commentator Simon Reed.

"She was not as alert as she should have been at the net. She suddenly realised it was going over!"

Former French Open semi-finalist Jo Durie agreed with Reed on commentary and added:

"She had turned her back, actually!"

Henman: Kvitova winning French Open would be an 'amazing story'

Kvitova and fourth seed Kenin are battling to have the opportunity of meeting 19-year-old Polish sensation Iga Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros.

